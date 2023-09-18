The 1 members enjoy more perks at Centara properties

The 1, Thailand’s leading digital lifestyle and loyalty platform under Central Group, has joined forces with Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand's leading hotel operator, as part of the “Central Group Synergy” strategy.

This synergistic collaboration offers comprehensive benefits exclusively for The 1 members. Accumulated points from every spending are redeemable for accommodation, dining, and spa experiences at Centara properties via The 1 application from now on. The 1 members can anticipate further exclusive privileges at Centara's international properties, including Centara Grand Hotel Osaka.

Rawee Puaphornphong, head of corporate affairs and relationship – The 1, and Tom Thrussell, Centara Hotels and Resorts' vice-president brand, marketing and digital.

Rawee Puaphornphong, head of corporate affairs and relationship – The 1, said the partnership with Centara enables members to easily access exclusive travel privileges and redeem points for discounts, promotions and benefits across a wide range of products and services within the Centara hotel group.

Tom Thrussell, Centara Hotels and Resorts' vice-president brand, marketing and digital, noted, “We are excited to provide exclusive benefits and make it easier than ever for The 1 members to use their points for hotel stays as well as dining, spa and other experiences across our hotels and resorts in Thailand." According to Thrussell, this announcement is just the beginning and members can expect many more privileges to come.

The 1 members can now claim exclusive privileges at Centara Hotels and Resorts as follows:

Every B25 spent earns them one The 1 Point applicable at hotels (This applies to purchases and bookings made directly with Centara only), restaurants and spas.

They can redeem points for discounts every day regardless of active promotions. For example, 1,000 The 1 points can be redeemed via The 1 application for B100 to be spent on rooms, meals, spa sessions and other services.

There are also exclusive member-only deals such as free drinks, buy-1-get-1-free promotions, or other perks like late check-out at participating properties.

Exclusive privileges apply to 35 properties around the country, including in Bangkok, Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Center Centralworld, in Chiang Mai, Centara Riverside Hotel Chiang Mai, in Hua Hin, Centara Grand Beach Resort and Villas Hua Hin, in Phuket, Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket and Centara Villas Phuket, and in Koh Samui, Centara Reserve Samui. Visit centarahotelsresorts.com. Sign up for The 1 membership for free by downloading The 1 App on your phone.