Ploen Chaweng by Tolani opens with early bird rate

Thailand-based Tolani Hotels officially signed a new management agreement for Ploen Chaweng by Tolani, formerly known as Ploen Chaweng Koh Samui, a funky modern hotel in the heart of Chaweng, Koh Samui.

Tolani is a clever portmanteau between "to" and "lani", the latter of which is Hawaiian for "heaven" or "paradise". The company founders and partners have been responsible for a number of well-known properties, including those under the X2 (cross-to) and Away brands.

Tolani Hotels CEO Steve Lockhart said, "We are really excited to team up with Ploen Chaweng by Tolani to bring our expertise from outside-the-box thinking to this unique location. This agreement cements our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for our guests. We look forward to working closely with the team at Ploen Chaweng Samui to raise the profile of the hotel and provide unparalleled value to our guests.”

Ploen Chaweng by Tolani offers modern facilities with Thai hospitality. The modern yet traditionally designed hotel boasts 24 fully equipped rooms and a relaxed atmosphere with two pools and a rooftop bar.

The hotel is in the heart of Chaweng hotspot on Chaweng Beach Road and isn't far away from the natural beauty of Samui. Following this new partnership, guests can look forward to exciting enhancements to the hotel’s offerings, from enhanced restaurants to curated experiences celebrating Koh Samui’s rich culture and natural beauty.

To commemorate this signing, Ploen Chaweng by Tolani is offering the early bird promotion with room rates starting from B1,285 nett. Visit tolanihotels.com.