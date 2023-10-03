Dusit unveils 11th property in China

Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, represented in China by Dusit Fudu Hotels and Resorts, expands its foothold in China with the opening of Dusit Thani Mogan Mountain, Huzhou — the 11th luxury Dusit-branded property in China.

Designed for business and leisure travellers, who appreciate superior comfort and physical and mental well-being, Dusit Thani Mogan Mountain Huzhou is located at Ying Valley Resort (the east foothills of Mogan Mountain) in the heart of Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Shanghai’s economically thriving region.

Dusit Thani Mogan Mountain, Huzhou is a short 20-minute drive away from the centre of Huzhou city. From Huzhou, you can reach Hangzhou, an economic and e-commerce hub, within one-hour drive and Shanghai, China's biggest city, in two hours. Moreover, the Deqing railway station is 30 minutes away by car.

Mogan Mountain is known for its pristine, unspoiled environment and abundant tea plantations, serving as green lungs to the city with a lush and serene setting. Thoughtfully designed to blend seamlessly with its stunning natural surroundings, the beautiful eco-friendly and lakeside Dusit Thani Mogan Mountain boasts 22 deluxe guest rooms decorated in a contemporary Thai style, plus three spacious villas with sweeping views of Lion Lake and the adjacent tea plantations. Some 100 more guest rooms and nine villas will be added in the following phases.

Dusit Thani Mogan Mountain will also soon open its exclusive Devarana Wellness centre, offering a wide range of Thai-inspired massage therapies and beauty treatments. This tranquil space features a traditional Thai healing spa, hot water pools, a fitness and movement centre, an outdoor swimming pool, and dedicated spaces for mindful and energising activities such as yoga, sound healing and meditation. Based on Devarana Wellness' three core pillars — Pause, Focus, and Growth — the resort also provides spaces for holistic, multisensory wellness experiences, supporting positive lifestyle changes. For a true escape, guests can also arrange multi-day retreats and wellness programmes filled with invigorating activities such as mini golf, bike riding to Tiger Lake, hiking to Mogan Mountain and paddle boarding on Lion Lake.

Embracing a farm-to-table concept and working with top local suppliers to source the finest and freshest ingredients, the resort boasts a Chinese Restaurant and an all-day dining restaurant serving local and international delicacies. A dedicated wellness menu is thoughtfully crafted to promote health and complement the wellness experience. The resort also offers ample space for conference activities, weddings and business and social functions, with one banquet hall and a camping site.

To celebrate its opening, Dusit Thani Mogan Mountain, Huzhou is offering a special "Dusit Experience" room package starting at CNY 1,388 (B7,054) per night for a Lake View Deluxe Room with breakfast for two and a complimentary minibar. This offer is valid until Dec 31. Visit dusit.com/dusitthani-moganmountain.