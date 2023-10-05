Hotel bookings surge amid visa-free travel

DidaTravel, a tech-driven global travel distribution company, has revealed a remarkable surge in hotel bookings following Thailand's recent announcement of visa-free travel for Chinese travellers.

The Thai government's decision to implement a five-month visa-free travel period for Chinese tourists, from Sept 25 until Feb 29, has been met with great enthusiasm.

The positive impact of this policy change is already evident, as Chinese bookings for Thailand hotels achieved 30% growth immediately following the implementation of the policy on Sept 25 compared to the same day in the previous week.

During this year's Mid-Autumn and National Day holidays, Chinese hotel bookings in Thailand have increased by a staggering 700% compared to the previous year as demand approaches 2019 levels. The Average Daily Rate has also witnessed a significant rise of 42% year-on-year. These statistics reflect the growing interest and confidence of Chinese travellers in Thailand as a preferred holiday destination.

Sindhorn Kempinski's 'Nong Sindhorn' toy.

Sindhorn Kempinski helps autistic kids

Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok announces its continuous collaboration with BE Health, a corporate social responsibility initiative of Kempinski Hotels to develop and support the lives and health of the community through its Glocal campaign (Thinking Globally While Acting Locally).

BE Health, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, aims to educate and empower individuals to protect themselves against communicable and non-communicable diseases through personal behaviour alteration and early disease detection.

This year, Sindhorn Kempinski is raising funds through the sale of a limited edition plushie of its mascot. Embracing its deep connection with Thai culture, Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok chose the elephant, Thailand's national animal, as its mascot. Named Nong Sindhorn, the mascot encapsulates the hotel's commitment to societal welfare and Thai heritage.

The special edition cuddly stuffed toy elephant, dressed in a grey and yellow polo shirt, is priced at 499 baht and is now available at the hotel's reception counter. All proceeds from this BE Health fundraising initiative will go to the Autistic Thai Foundation, which will use the money to improve and enhance the lives of autistic children and their families.

Call 02-095-9999.

Beat jet lag with InterContinental

SPA InterContinental at InterContinental Bangkok has launched a new Jet Lag Recovery treatment for long-haul travellers. This invigorating experience blends traditional Balinese and Ayurvedic wisdom together into a treatment that refreshes, energises and supports deep and restorative sleep.

The 120-minute Jet Lag Recovery spa journey begins with a blissful Balinese body massage that employs an elegant fusion of acupressure, reflexology and aromatherapy techniques that promote inner harmony, soothe sore muscles and release stress. The therapy furthermore stimulates blood circulation, supporting a heightened state of energy.

The tranquil journey then progresses onwards to an Indian head massage combined with shirodhara, an ancient Ayurvedic technique whereby gently warmed oil is poured in a slow and continuous manner onto the centre of the forehead. This treatment has been said to reduce insomnia, improve sleep quality and reduce stress and anxiety.

The 120-minute Jet Lag Recovery is available at SPA InterContinental from now until Nov 30 and is priced at 5,500++ baht per person.

Email SPA.bkkhb@ihg.com or call 02-656-0444.

Conrad Singapore is now open for bookings

Conrad Singapore Orchard is now accepting guest reservations beginning on Jan 1, following extensive refurbishments.

Nestled in a coveted enclave along vibrant Orchard Road, Conrad Singapore Orchard is an urban oasis with world-class contemporary art and abundant natural light that harmonises with Singapore's tropical greenery through the soaring 12-storey atrium.

Originally envisioned by renowned American architect John Portman, the atrium hotel features a skylit lobby that springs to life with illuminated glass elevator cabs that serve as kinetic art. Sculptures adorn the hotel, including Stephanie Scuris' welcoming Harmony Fountain at the entrance and Michio Ihara's dazzling Singapore Shower.

All 445 rooms, including 46 suites with spacious double terraces, are bathed in natural light and radiate a sophisticated residential ambience achieved through thoughtful design. Rooms are sized at 36m², while suite categories range from 81m² to 210m².

Visit conradsingaporeorchard.com.