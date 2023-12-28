The best day trips

As the Dragon takes over from the Rabbit, certain folks would much rather stay home over the holidays and watch TV than deal with crowds outside. However, families may be searching for places to take in the festive mood.

This year, Life has put together day-trip ideas for Bangkok, Ayutthaya and Khao Yai, where people of all ages can ring in the new year with leisure activities such as worshipping Buddha, fireworks and visiting winter flower gardens.

Bangkok

Wat Suthat Thepwararam. Somchai Poomlard

Taking the MRT or a ferry might be a great option if you want to avoid wasting time hunting for a parking spot while touring major tourist destinations in Rattanakosin island and nearby areas. Starting from the Samyot MRT station, travellers can walk about 500m to Wat Suthat Thepwararam, which is located near the iconic Giant Swing.

This temple was built in 1807 to house a sacred statue of Phra Srisakayamuni Buddha from Wat Maha That in Sukhothai province before it was refurbished in the reign of King Rama III. According to Buddhist cosmology, the prayer hall signifies Jambudvipa, the thriving land of Buddhism, and its walls sport striking 200-year-old murals depicting Buddha's life and the gathering of Hindu deities such as Brahman, Shiva, Ganesha and Surya to listen to a sermon.

Visitors can observe a variety of mythical creatures like gurudas, nagas, singha and kodchapaksi grazing around the Himmapan forest, while kinnarees (a mixture of a woman and a bird) take a bath in the Anodard pond. This series of murals has served as a model for Rattanakosin-style artwork.

Wat Phra Kaew. Apichart Jinakul

Late in the morning, you can continue your pilgrimage to Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram, which was first erected during the Ayutthaya period. During the reign of King Rama I, it was renovated as a royal temple and then two additional viharas, the Missakawan Park, a library hall and a teaching hall were built during Rama III's reign.

Inside the main hall, visitors can pray for prosperity, good health and success in the upcoming year, while sitting in front of the tremendous 46m statue of the Reclining Buddha, whose mother-of-pearl-inlaid soles depict 108 auspicious symbols. Based on the ancient scripture of Sri Lanka, the soles show angels in heaven and several kinds of Himmapan creatures, while a Chinese sailing junk represents the journey to enlightenment.

Next stop is Wat Phra Kaew, located in the outer royal court of the Grand Palace. It was constructed in 1782 and modelled after Wat Phra Si Sanphet from the Ayutthaya era. The monastery compound also features the gold Phra Siratana Chedi, built by King Rama IV to enshrine Buddha's relics from Sri Lanka and ancient gold scripture.

The revered northern-style Emerald Buddha statue is housed in its chapel and believed to have been created in the 15th century. It wears three seasonal costumes -- the summer and rainy collections were tailored during the reign of King Rama I and the winter design was adorned with gold and jewellery from the reign of Rama III.

Phutthaisawan Throne Hall in the National Museum Bangkok. Pattarawadee Saengmanee

Just a short walk from Wat Phra Kaew to the National Museum Bangkok, visitors are welcome to venerate 10 hallowed Buddha statues from the Fine Arts Department's collection. The highlight is a highly revered Lanna-Sukhothai-style statue of Phra Buddha Sihing, which was brought from Chiang Mai by Krom Phra Ratchawangbovorn Mahasurasinghanart. After that, visitors can explore Phutthaisawan Throne Hall, which was erected in 1787 before being refurbished during the reign of King Rama III. Its walls are covered with timeworn murals depicting Buddha's life and the gathering of angels to pay respect to Buddha. Also on view is a collection of carved scripture cabinets and lacquered gilded screens with magnificent paintings that capture scenes from the Ramakien epic.

Until the end of the month, the National Museum will be open until 8pm as part of the Night Museum 2023 programme. Plus, there's no charge for entrance.

Wat Suthat Thepwararam. Pattarawadee Saengmanee

On Dec 31, visitors can wrap up their sightseeing tour at Wat Arun Ratchawararam as Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024 will light up the banks of the Chao Phraya River with a series of breathtaking firework shows that highlight rich Thai cultural heritage.

The event will feature a variety of cultural performances, a symphony orchestra concert, a khon mask dance performance and a live music performance by well-known Thai artists such as Keng Tachaya and Myria Benedetti.

Ayutthaya

Wat Chaiwatthanaram illuminated at night. Nutthawat Wichieanbut

Wat Phra Si Sanphet serves as a magical doorway to journey back in time when King Boromtrailokkanart moved the Grand Palace in 1448 to a neighbouring location, and the remaining portion of the palace was handed to the temple so that the kings and the royal family might conduct religious ceremonies there.

This monastery compound is home to the three bell-shaped pagodas that enshrine the bones of King Boromtrailokkanart, King Borom Rachathirat III and King Ramathibodi II. A standing gilded statue of Phra Si Sanphetchadayan once stood in the ordination hall before the Burmese set it on fire upon the fall of Ayutthaya.

Located 6km away from the former palace, Wat Maheyong stands outside the city island and is a favourite site for Buddhist devotees to meditate amidst tranquil surroundings. Constructed by King Borom Rachathirat II (also known as Chao Sam Phraya), it underwent several renovations and was named a national ancient monument in 1995 by the Fine Arts Department.

Wat Maheyong. Pattarawadee Saengmanee

A lengthy brick corridor leads visitors to an ancient Ayutthaya-style ubosot whose base was shaped to resemble a Chinese junk to guide pilgrims through the circle of life. Going farther, visitors will discover a ruined elephant-based stupa with a collection of Buddha sculptures. It was built to enshrine the Buddha's relics and is said to have been influenced by Mahiyangana Viharaya and Ruwanweli Maha Seya in Sri Lanka.

In the afternoon, visitors may visit the Chao Sam Phraya National Museum and view a rare collection of more than 2,200 gold artefacts from Wat Ratchaburana. The exhibition has eight zones and employs smart touchscreen multimedia technology to show how traditional gold jewellery was created in the Ayutthaya period.

Phra Sang Khan Chai Sri, or the Sword of Victory, is on display as one of the five royal regalia worn at coronation ceremonies. Made in the 15th century from a mixture of gold and steel, it is embellished with quartz and coloured glass that mimics jewels, signifying the might of the monarch.

A gold bracelet with a pendant fashioned like a cowry shell, a gold crossbody chain embellished with gemstones, Phra Suwan Mala (a headpiece covered with flowery patterns formed of gold threads), and Chula Mongkut (a coronet made of four strips of gold, decorated with coloured glass and the traditional pra jam yam pattern) were also used in royal ceremonies.

But the highlight is a replica of the three-storey crypt beneath Wat Ratchaburana's main pagoda, built to house Buddha's relics during the reign of King Borom Rachathirat II. Gold treasure and an assortment of the finest Buddhist offerings were placed into the crypt to pay homage to Buddhism and serve as a symbol of the king.

Chao Sam Phraya National Museum. Nutthawat Wichieanbut

When the Sun sets, visitors in beautiful period costume can gather at the "Tonight... At Wat Chaiwatthanaram" event, which continues until Sunday. The ancient temple will be illuminated with lighting displays and its grounds serve as an entertainment venue featuring seminars, handicraft demonstrations, cultural performances and a photo contest from 6-8pm.

Visitors can envision themselves travelling back to 1630 when King Prasat Thong dedicated his previous residence to construct the royal temple as a tribute to his mother. It symbolises the cosmos and served as the grounds for royal crematoriums for the kings and other high-ranking officials of the Ayutthaya kingdom.

Khao Yai

Hokkaido Flower Park Khao Yai. Khobjai Thailand

Winter winds are coming, and Khao Yai is welcoming a wave of enthusiastic visitors eager to soak in its exotic ambience and breathtaking scenery. Surrounded by verdant mountains, the 500 rai Maneesorn Sunflower Field will provide visitors with a charming setting for a day of selfie-taking until January.

When sunflowers are in full bloom to kiss the Sun in the morning, bird watchers may observe hundreds of red-breasted parakeets and parrots flying from the Khao Yai National Park to the sunflower field for their food. At the same time, a group of local vendors sets up shop, offering a wide range of sunflower-inspired accessories, stylish apparel and souvenirs to those looking for vibrant picture ops to go with the sea of yellow blossoms.

Just a 7km drive from the sunflower field, Hokkaido Flower Park Khao Yai is another popular destination for those who enjoy a Japanese botanical garden. It occupies 25 rai and is covered with a colourful carpet of firework-like blossoms like celosia, verbena, cockscomb and marguerite daisies.

Hokkaido Flower Park Khao Yai. Pattarawadee Saengmanee

With creative elements like wooden bridges, Japanese huts and observation platforms where guests may take in breathtaking panoramic views of the hills and flower garden, every corner serves as a scenic setting. During the day, visitors can take a break at a cafe and savour homemade strawberry mochi, coffee and specifically tailored beverages such as sweet potato latte and strawberry smoothie.

To conclude a sightseeing tour, visitors can unwind in a massive flower garden with scenic mountainous landscapes at Floryday Khaoyai: Cafe & Flower. The cafe offers a wide selection of pastries to pair with coffee, tea or refreshing smoothies, while its courtyard becomes a popular picnic spot with views of a mini zoo.

Decorated with a wooden swing, balloons, wind wheels and vintage bicycles, it boasts several kinds of winter flowers such as white and violet cutters, marguerite daisies and cockcomb. Additionally, there are opulent tents where guests may spend the entire day and night admiring a flower garden.