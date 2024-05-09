Singapore lights up for art and sustainability

Back for its 10th edition, i Light Singapore stretches beyond Marina Bay, South Beach and Millennia Walk this year to Tanjong Pagar to elevate its creative reach. Designed under the theme of “Cyclical Nature”, the festival takes place from May 31 to June 23 and will showcase a collection of 17 striking artworks by 25 artists.

The artworks use the colour green to represent nature and environment, allowing visitors to fully immerse themselves in an artistic journey and explore the endless possibilities of everyday items for re-design, restoration and repurposing.

“Since its inception in 2010, visitors to i Light Singapore have grown from over 400,000 to almost 2 million in recent years. This festival has transformed Marina Bay into a vibrant destination for visitors from all walks of life, and provided a platform to foster greater public awareness on environmental issues and promote cultural exchange amongst artists from around the world,” said Lim Eng Hwee, chief executive officer of the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

“This edition marks another milestone as we have onboarded more partners who share our passion for art and sustainability. We look forward to inspiring more visitors to shape a sustainable future for all through i Light.”

At the Mist Walk, UK-based Studio Vertigo illustrates how yarn preparation in the fashion industry leads to pollution through the Spin Me A Yarn installation, in which larger-than-life yarn balls are intertwined with their surroundings. It seems like a reminder of the unsustainable practices that underpin modern living.

The Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza is illuminated with Kinetic Perspective by Spain-based Juan Fuentes Studio. With a circularities concept, it is made with upcycled iron remnants from industrial sources to create circles that are arranged in countless ways to transform the familiar into the extraordinary.

Singaporean artist Yun’s BottleBlooms will pop up around Guoco Tower and the Orchid Hotel to give nighttime illumination. His astonishing artwork is designed to resemble solar-powered plastic blossoms produced from around 1,000 recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles through a public collection drive to highlight the transformative potential of discarded materials.

Visitors can also participate in a series of wellness workshops, transformative talks, a bootcamp for conscious leadership, music performances and an outdoor marketplace at the Conscious Festival x iLSG.

i Light Singapore takes place from May 31 to June 23. It’s open daily from 7.30pm to 11pm, and 7.30pm to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is free. For further details, visit ilightsingapore.gov.sg.