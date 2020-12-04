Bangkok poll hopes rise

As 2021 has begun, the Prayut government should consider making a positive response to the Bangkokians' wish list: speed up the Bangkok governor election -- as well as the remaining local elections that have been frozen for almost seven years.

The Bangkok gubernatorial election, like other local elections, has been banned since the military took power in 2014.

The Provincial Organisation Administration (PAO) was the first of local elections to get the green light, which finally took place on Dec 20.

Initially, the military junta allowed the then elected governor MR Sukhumbhand Paribatra -- who won the 2013 election -- to carry on running Bangkok.

But after several complaints were lodged against him, especially when Bangkok was hit by frequent floods, Gen Prayut in 2016 invoked Section 44 to remove the governor and replaced him with his deputy, Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang, who remains in office.

The regime also sacked the elected city councillors, filling the vacuum with retired bureaucrats.

It should be noted that the Prayut government has promised to hold the Bangkok gubernatorial election since coming to power after the 2019 general elections, but keeps postponing it.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said in October the Bangkok governor election might be held by the end of 2021.

Some believe, however, that the charter amendments, set to be the dominant political topic of the year, and the need to fight the Covid-19 resurgence may give the government another excuse to sideline the poll and this means Pol Gen Aswin would continue to run the city.

But such an excuse is not justifiable. Instead the government must allow Bangkokians to make their own decisions over who they want for the top job, and also for those who are to play a checks and balance role, such as the city councillors.

With more than four years in the top city administrative role, Pol Gen Aswin, without a city development background, has proved that he is not suitable for this demanding job and has to depend a great deal on bureaucrats.

The 30-strong City Council, filled with state retirees, is not helpful either.

Not to mention that this local election, for voters, has helped infuse a sense of democracy in the capital.

It's not unusual for Bangkokians to cast ballots for opponents of the sitting government.

During the Thaksin Shinawatra era, the Democrats, the oldest political party, won the polls several times as Bangkokians wanted to teach the parties under the shadow of Thaksin Shinawatra a lesson.

In fact, some believe the Prayut government is reluctant to go ahead with this election because he still cannot find the right candidate -- especially as that candidate, whoever it might be, will have to go up against the popular Chadchart Sitthipunt, the former transport minister during the Yingluck Shinawatra government.

More than a few qualified candidates are likely to run in the election, once the government is ready.

Losing would have big implications for the government politically, like the Thaksin parties experienced.

But whatever happens, the government is obliged to return power to city residents.

Get the right candidate and take up the fight in a fair and transparent way.

Bangkok needs a professional leader as governor, and the city must be run with a strong checks and balances mechanism.