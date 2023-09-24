Modern parents need full support

When it comes to demographics, Thailand is unique compared to its neighbours in Southeast Asia, in more ways than one.

With a median age of 40.1 as of this year, Thais are the oldest among their peers in the region -- in fact, by quite a margin from developed Singapore and resource-rich Brunei. Unlike its neighbours, most of whom are still looking at the most effective way to stop their population from growing too fast, Thailand is notably struggling to get its citizens to procreate -- as evidenced by the kingdom's declining birth rate.

This isn't to say Thais aren't taking the time off to get intimate -- in fact, Thais are more aware of sex than ever, with almost half Thai teenagers enrolled in Year 11 or equivalent admitting to having had sex, according to a 2017 study. However, when figures from the years before are considered, they paint an entirely different picture of Thailand than what most foreign visitors see in the media.

The study, which was carried out by the Department of Disease Control, indicated that Thai teenagers are having less sex than before. And those who do, the study found, are taking steps to prevent pregnancies -- a trend which nations like Indonesia and the Philippines, with their massive and still growing population, would like to have.

While some may say the figures are the result of a successful sex education programme, one can ask when have teenagers ever truly listened to teachers in class, let alone on topics relating to intimate behaviour which are -- more likely than not -- seldom discussed at home?

Something must have happened to make sex decidedly unsexy among not just teenagers, but many Thais of childbearing age. And in this day and age, can anyone name a bigger turn-off than high child-rearing costs? Indeed, cost seems to be the most effective contraceptive there is. Singapore, for instance, has struggled to raise its birth rate for years, rolling out measures both logical (the so-called baby bonus, for one) and ludicrous, like the rap song encouraging sex on National Night ("I ain't Mer-lyin baby // it's our national duty") to little effect.

But its birth rate has continued to slump, because the policies rolled out by the government assume the majority of the cost associated with childcare would cease when the mother returns from maternity leave. How would a lump-sum payout at birth help with education, for instance?

For a top-down incentive to work, it has to be based on the bigger picture. The incentives need to cover, or at least acknowledge the fact that childbirth is only the start of the process -- that the bulk of the cost of raising a child comes in the future. Without policies or incentives which can assure would-be parents that they can provide a good life for their child, who in their right mind would decide to have a baby?

In Thailand, the government should start by reviewing its maternity leave policy. Under current regulations, new mothers are entitled to one and a half months of paid leave, followed by one and a half months of unpaid leave, which could be enough for those supported by a spouse with a second income who is earning a standard, corporate salary.

But what about the rest of the nation? The median monthly income for the average Bangkok household stands at 39,000 baht, while the standard pay for a nanny hovers from 10,000–15,000 baht. Just by looking at these two figures, one can deduce that childcare costs could take up as much as a third of a household's budget -- making it a luxury that is out of reach for many potential parents. When the cost of education, healthcare, and miscellaneous needs are factored in, it is easy to see why parenthood is just a pipe dream for many Thais.

Subsidising daycare for children may not be the most prudent way of spending Thailand's limited budget, especially given how close the nation is to reaching its debt-to-GDP limit, but this doesn't mean the government should wait around.

For instance, the government could mandate larger corporations to provide a daycare, to help new mothers who cannot afford at-home care get back to work. It could also allow male employees to take some time off to take up childcare duties at home -- a move that will bring gender expectations closer to modern standards.

There are many ways through which the government could boost the nation's flagging birth rate, but for the government to roll out the right policies, people need to be in touch with the realities on the ground. Is there anyone in the Srettha cabinet who is up to the challenge?