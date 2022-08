8 photo

Classical performers in elaborate costumes depict a scene from the birth of Macchanu, a half-human, half-fish son of Hanuman, in the Ramayana epic. The performance was held to honour Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother’s 90th birthday at the Royal Paragon Hall of the Siam Paragon shopping complex on Saturday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)