This photo taken on Aug 1, 2022, shows people using umbrellas as sunshade on a beach amid hot weather in Qingdao, in China's eastern Shandong province. (Photo: AFP)
People cross a street as decorative lights in the Bund promenade along the Huangpu River as decorative lights are switch off as a measure to save energy in Shanghai on Aug 23, 2022. Shanghai will switch off decorative lights along its famed Bund riverfront for two days from Aug 22, city authorities said, in response to a nationwide heatwave that has sent power demands soaring. (Photo: AFP)
Office workers carrying umbrellas to shield from the sun walk near the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd headquarters in Hangzhou, China, on Aug 2, 2022. (Photo: Bloomberg)
This aerial photo taken on July 24, 2022, shows people cooling off at a water park amid hot weather in Lianyungang in China's eastern Jiangsu province. (Photo: AFP)
A panda cools off over a block of ice during hot weather at a zoo in Guangzhou in China's southern Guangdong province on Aug 12, 2022. (Photo: AFP)
A helicopter works to put out wildfire in a forest, amid hot temperature in Chongqing on Aug 19, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)
Water level poles emerge after waters receded in a reservoir, amid hot temperatures, while many regions from southwest to east of the country along the Yangtze River have been experiencing weeks of record-breaking heatwave in Changxing, Zhejiang province, on Aug 20, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)
A view of the exposed riverbed of Yangtze River on a hot day in Chongqing on Aug 17, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)
A youth buys ice cream during a heat wave in Hong Kong on July 26, 2022. (Photo: AFP)
Dried up water drains and creeks in a Chinese holiday spot amid hot temperatures, while many regions from southwest to east of the country along the Yangtze River have been experiencing weeks of record-breaking heatwave in Changxing on Aug 20, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)
Villagers line up to receive water from a water supply truck amid hot temperatures in Xinshi village of Chongqing on Aug 17, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)
People walk along the Bund promenade along the Huangpu River as decorative lights are switch off as a measure to save energy in Shanghai on Aug 23, 2022. (Photo: AFP)