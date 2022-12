11 photo

Dead sailors flown to Sattahip for funeral rites ( 11 photo)

An air force C-130 transport aircraft carrying the bodies of six sailors from HTMS Sukhothai, which sank in a storm on Sunday night, lands at U-tapao airport in Rayong from Wing 5 in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Thursday. Their coffins were covered in the Thai national flag and were taken by convoy to Sattahip Naval Crematorium in Sattahip district, Chon Buri, for royally-sponsored bathing and chanting rites. (Photos: Pongpat Wongyala)