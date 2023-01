8 photo

The countdown fireworks display that rang in the New Year during festivities at CentralWorld on Saturday night. The global countdown landmark, aka ‘Times Square of Asia’, CentralWorld has been the No.1 New Year celebration landmark in Thailand for more than 22 years. The show included a spectacular 180-degrees musical fireworks display to ring in 2023. (Photos: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)