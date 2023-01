24 photo

Firing up a birthday party

A fire breather performs as part of celebrations marking the 136th anniversary of Sae Sim Shrine in Thon Buri district on Sunday. The shrine was founded in 1886, or during the reign of King Rama V, to honour the Sim family whose many members lived on the Thon Buri side. The celebration also included traditional Chinese performances and a dragon dance. (Photos: Apichart Jinakul)