Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

PHOTOS

17 photo

Kids celebrate Children's Day 2023 ( 17 photo)

Children across the country enjoy activities on National Children's Day on Jan 14, 2023.

17:56
Children take part in activities held at Pithakuthumphornkhet military camp in Kantharalak distict, Si Sa Ket province. (Photo: Sermphong Thongsamrit)

Children take part in activities held at Pithakuthumphornkhet military camp in Kantharalak distict, Si Sa Ket province. (Photo: Sermphong Thongsamrit)

Children take part in activities held at Pithakuthumphornkhet military camp in Kantharalak distict, Si Sa Ket province. (Photo: Sermphong Thongsamrit)

Children take part in activities held at Pithakuthumphornkhet military camp in Kantharalak distict, Si Sa Ket province. (Photo: Sermphong Thongsamrit)

Youngsters celebrate their special day at Bantilaipa Border Patrol Police School in Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi province. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

Youngsters celebrate their special day at Bantilaipa Border Patrol Police School in Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi province. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

Youngsters celebrate their special day at Bantilaipa Border Patrol Police School in Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi province. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

Youngsters celebrate their special day at Bantilaipa Border Patrol Police School in Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi province. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

Youngsters celebrate their special day at Bantilaipa Border Patrol Police School in Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi province. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

Youngsters celebrate their special day at Bantilaipa Border Patrol Police School in Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi province. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

Youngsters celebrate their special day at Bantilaipa Border Patrol Police School in Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi province. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

Youngsters celebrate their special day at Bantilaipa Border Patrol Police School in Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi province. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

Youngsters celebrate their special day at Bantilaipa Border Patrol Police School in Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi province. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

Youngsters celebrate their special day at Bantilaipa Border Patrol Police School in Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi province. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

The Vajiravudh camp in Muang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province, opens to welcome kids under the slogan

The Vajiravudh camp in Muang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province, opens to welcome kids under the slogan "One Day Trip One Day Kids by the Fourth Army". (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

The Vajiravudh camp in Muang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province, opens to welcome kids under the slogan

The Vajiravudh camp in Muang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province, opens to welcome kids under the slogan "One Day Trip One Day Kids by the Fourth Army". (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

The Vajiravudh camp in Muang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province, opens to welcome kids under the slogan

The Vajiravudh camp in Muang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province, opens to welcome kids under the slogan "One Day Trip One Day Kids by the Fourth Army". (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

The Vajiravudh camp in Muang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province, opens to welcome kids under the slogan

The Vajiravudh camp in Muang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province, opens to welcome kids under the slogan "One Day Trip One Day Kids by the Fourth Army". (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

The Royal Thai Navy Academy welcomes children to take a close look at its weapons, a helicopter and a ship. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

The Royal Thai Navy Academy welcomes children to take a close look at its weapons, a helicopter and a ship. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

The Royal Thai Navy Academy welcomes children to take a close look at its weapons, a helicopter and a ship. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

The Royal Thai Navy Academy welcomes children to take a close look at its weapons, a helicopter and a ship. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

The Royal Thai Navy Academy welcomes children to take a close look at its weapons, a helicopter and a ship. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

The Royal Thai Navy Academy welcomes children to take a close look at its weapons, a helicopter and a ship. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

The Royal Thai Navy Academy welcomes children to take a close look at its weapons, a helicopter and a ship. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

The Royal Thai Navy Academy welcomes children to take a close look at its weapons, a helicopter and a ship. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

The Royal Thai Navy Academy welcomes children to take a close look at its weapons, a helicopter and a ship. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

The Royal Thai Navy Academy welcomes children to take a close look at its weapons, a helicopter and a ship. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

The Royal Thai Navy Academy welcomes children to take a close look at its weapons, a helicopter and a ship. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

The Royal Thai Navy Academy welcomes children to take a close look at its weapons, a helicopter and a ship. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)