The service hall, a dedicated terminal for checking in tour groups at Don Mueang airport, is set to reopen today as repairs to the terminal have now been completed. The work was carried out by the company contracted to build the terminal after part of it caved in on April 18 last year. The structure was found to be too weak to bear its own weight. Photos: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill