Revellers join the Hindu festival of Holi, or the Festival of Colours, where they throw coloured water and powder on one another. The event is held on the day of the full moon during the Hindu month of Phalguna when people come together to have fun. The festival is organised jointly between the Indian Association of Thailand and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad Association Thailand at the Siam Amazing Park in Kannayao district. (Photos by Varuth Hirunyatheb)