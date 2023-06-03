This aerial photo taken on Thursday shows a robot made from scrap metal at the Transformer Museum in Ang Thong, Thailand. (Photos: Xinhua)
A tourist takes photos at the Transformer Museum.
A tourist takes photos at the Transformer Museum.
This aerial photo shows robots made from scrap metal at the Transformer Museum.
A tourist takes photos at the Transformer Museum.
A tourist poses with a robot model at the Transformer Museum.
This photo shows robots made from scrap metal at the Transformer Museum.
This aerial photo shows robots made from scrap metal at the Transformer Museum.
Tourists visit the Transformer Museum.