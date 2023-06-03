9 photo

Scrap metal-built "Transformer Museum" draws tourists ( 9 photo)

ANG THONG: People could be surprised when the protagonist of the blockbuster appears in real life. While in Thailand's Ang Thong, the "Transformers" are coming. Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron ... The "Transformer Museum" (in Thai: "Ban Hun Lek") displays hundreds of robots and other artworks made from scrap metal. They truly restore the shape of the film, creating a sense of immersion and attracting many fans to take pictures. Artists hope to convey the environmental concept and awaken public awareness of environmental protection.