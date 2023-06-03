Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

PHOTOS

9 photo

Scrap metal-built "Transformer Museum" draws tourists ( 9 photo)

ANG THONG: People could be surprised when the protagonist of the blockbuster appears in real life. While in Thailand's Ang Thong, the "Transformers" are coming. Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron ... The "Transformer Museum" (in Thai: "Ban Hun Lek") displays hundreds of robots and other artworks made from scrap metal. They truly restore the shape of the film, creating a sense of immersion and attracting many fans to take pictures. Artists hope to convey the environmental concept and awaken public awareness of environmental protection.

12:20
This aerial photo taken on Thursday shows a robot made from scrap metal at the Transformer Museum in Ang Thong, Thailand. (Photos: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Thursday shows a robot made from scrap metal at the Transformer Museum in Ang Thong, Thailand. (Photos: Xinhua)

A tourist takes photos at the Transformer Museum.

A tourist takes photos at the Transformer Museum.

A tourist takes photos at the Transformer Museum.

A tourist takes photos at the Transformer Museum.

This aerial photo shows robots made from scrap metal at the Transformer Museum.

This aerial photo shows robots made from scrap metal at the Transformer Museum.

A tourist takes photos at the Transformer Museum.

A tourist takes photos at the Transformer Museum.

A tourist poses with a robot model at the Transformer Museum.

A tourist poses with a robot model at the Transformer Museum.

This photo shows robots made from scrap metal at the Transformer Museum.

This photo shows robots made from scrap metal at the Transformer Museum.

This aerial photo shows robots made from scrap metal at the Transformer Museum.

This aerial photo shows robots made from scrap metal at the Transformer Museum.

Tourists visit the Transformer Museum.

Tourists visit the Transformer Museum.