A crowd joins the Bangkok Pride 2023 parade on Sunday. The procession started at Pathumwan intersection and ended at Ratchaprasong intersection, where a Pride stage was organised in front of CentralWorld. The event, dubbed ‘Beyond Gender’, promoted gender recognition, same-sex marriage, the rights of sex workers and universal welfare for LGBTQ+ individuals. High-profile figures, including politicians and various ambassadors, supported the march. (Photos: Varuth Hirunyatheb)