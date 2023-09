Movie-goers sit with their pet dogs and cats at the cinema with their little dogs on Saturday. Major Cineplex Group and i-Tail Corporation (ITC), a cat and dog food manufacturing company, on Saturday opened its first pet-friendly cinema called ‘i-Tail Pet Cinema’ at Mega Cineplex Mega Bangna on the outskirts of Bangkok. Some 30 pet owners turned up. (Photos: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)