Military gun salutes were fired at Sanam Luang, Bangkok, to mark His Majesty the King’s 71st birthday on Friday, as Thais across the country offered alms to Buddhist monks to make merit for the monarch. Soldiers from the 1st Artillery Battalion of the 1st Artillery Regiment Royal Guard performed a 21-gun salute at 10am to celebrate the King’s birthday. The Royal Thai Navy fired a 21-gun salute at Wichai Prasit Fort inside the its headquarters in Bangkok Yai district, Bangkok.

Gun salute by armed forces mark HM King's birthday

Air Force cadets take part in an activity to commemorate His Majesty the King's birthday at the Air Force Academy in Muak Lek distrtict, Saraburi province.
Thais turned up at temples and designated venues to give alms to monks. They made merit and offered blessings to His Majesty the King, who turns 71 on Friday. In Khon Kaen, people gave alms to monks and jointly donated money to save the lives of cattles in merit-making to mark the King's birthday at Wat Nong Waeng in Muang district. In Chon Buri, Nong Nooch Tropical Garden brought 72 elephants to take part in the celebration. (Photos: Wassana Nanuam, Chakrapan Natanri and Chaiyot Pupattanapong)