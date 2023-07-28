Gun salute by armed forces mark HM King's birthday

Military gun salutes were fired at Sanam Luang, Bangkok, to mark His Majesty the King’s 71st birthday on Friday, as Thais across the country offered alms to Buddhist monks to make merit for the monarch. Soldiers from the 1st Artillery Battalion of the 1st Artillery Regiment Royal Guard performed a 21-gun salute at 10am to celebrate the King’s birthday. The Royal Thai Navy fired a 21-gun salute at Wichai Prasit Fort inside the its headquarters in Bangkok Yai district, Bangkok.