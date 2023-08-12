Happy Mother's Day

To mark Mother's Day on Saturday, Thais across the country made merit and celebrated Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother's 91st birthday. They used this occasion to express their love for their mothers. Well-wishers mostly wore blue, the colour associated with the day the Queen was born.
