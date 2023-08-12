Happy Mother's Day

To mark Mother's Day on Saturday, Thais across the country made merit and celebrated Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother's 91st birthday. They used this occasion to express their love for their mothers. Well-wishers mostly wore blue, the colour associated with the day the Queen was born.

12 AUG 2023

In Phuket, residents and officials, led by governor Narong Woonciew, gave alms to 40 Buddhist monks in front of the provincial hall of this resort island province.
In Nakhon Ratchasima, people lined up to give alms to 92 monks at Thao Suranaree Monument to mark the 91st birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother and Mother's Day.
Jasmine, which symbolises purity and grace, is in high demand, as people present jasmine garlands to their mothers on special occasions, including Mother's Day. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)
Teachers, students and locals planted trees in Chok Chai district, Nakhon Ratchasima, to celebrate Mother's Day, with 1,000 trees planted on a 10-rai public forest at Por Pran village Moo 1 in tambon Thung Arun. (Photos: Prasit Tangprasert)
Horwang school gave out prizes to outstanding mothers on Mother's Day.