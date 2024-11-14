14 NOV 2024

Lovely Lisa

Lalisa ‘Lisa’ Manobal gave a press conference at the ‘Dentiste x Lisa Exclusive After Party’ held at Bitec Bangna's Bitec Live last night. The Thai member of Blackpink revealed she's working on her first full album as a solo artist. Next year, besides the album, she said she will make her acting debut as 'Nong Mook' in season three of 'The White Lotus'. We are guessing she meant internationally as she’s acted in a Thai lakorn pre-Blackpink. She asked for fan support and promised to do her best to make them proud. Finally, when asked to wish her fans ‘Happy New Year’, she said she would keep it for the countdown at Iconsiam. (Photos: Jetjaras Na Ranong)