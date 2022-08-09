Rayong villa project targets Europeans

Amatara Residences Rayong consists of 61 pool villas, 282 condominium units and 209 5-star resort-style quarters.

SET-listed Grande Asset Hotels and Property Plc has launched the luxury villa project Amatara Residences Rayong with 61 units priced from 33 million baht to lure Europeans looking for a resort home and executives working in eastern provinces.

Pheeraphon Nonthasoot, the company's executive vice-president of sales and marketing, said Laem Mae Phim Beach, six kilometres from the project's site, is well-known among Western Europeans, particularly Swedish and German nationals, as it is a peaceful destination.

"Rayong has had no new developments of luxury residences for several years. This is the right time to launch the project as the baht is currently weak, while many Europeans are likely looking for a place to stay during the upcoming winter period amid the energy crisis," he said.

Nithi Nakages, a founder of the Rayong Real Estate Association, said Swedish people love staying around Rayong's beachfront areas, near Laem Mae Phim Beach in particular, where around 500 Swedish families live.

"Swedish people are selective when choosing a place to stay," he said. "Laem Mae Phim is a natural disaster-free area with proximity to an international hospital and U-tapao International Airport. It is where the King of Sweden's property is located."

Mr Nithi, also the owner of Ban Rim Pae, a developer of single detached houses, resorts and condos in Rayong targeting European markets, said people from France and Germany were the two groups that followed the Swedish in terms of wanting to stay by Mae Phim Beach.

"There have been several enquiries from European buyers, particularly Germans, looking for a second home in Rayong as they are worried about the European winter amid the energy crisis," he said.

"The Swedish are concerned about their country, which is preparing to join the Nato alliance."

In the short term, these people will look for a resort or hotel to stay in for a month or two, while in the medium term they will look for a second home to buy, said Mr Nithi.

"If infrastructure projects, including the expansion of U-tapao International Airport and the high-speed train linking the three airports, are completed, residential demand will increase," he added.

Last Friday, Grande Asset launched the first two phases of Amatara Residences Rayong with nine completed pool villas and nine off-plan pool villas priced from 33 million baht a unit.

The project is located on a hillside plot of almost 93 rai, 6 kilometres from Laem Mae Phim Beach in Rayong's Klaeng district.

It will feature 61 pool villas, a high-rise condo tower with 282 units, and 209 rooms in a 5-star resort, under the management of Hyatt.

Due to the growing wellness trend, the project has partnered with Amatara Wellness Resort to offer a holistic wellness programme, said Mr Pheeraphon.

"Both Thai and foreign business owners and executives working in the industrial sector in eastern provinces are also our targets as demand for luxury residences close to the natural area is on the rise after Covid-19," he added.