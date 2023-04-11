AWC lays out expansion projects for Chiang Mai

Mrs Wallapa said the official launch of the 'Pantip Lifestyle Hub' is scheduled for the third quarter.

SET-listed Asset World Corp (AWC) Plc, an integrated lifestyle real estate group in Thailand, is developing new projects in Chiang Mai similar to its flagship Asiatique open-air mall in Bangkok.

Wallapa Traisorat, the company's chief executive and president, said the new Lannatique project would be constructed in four phases, and the company is gathering arts, crafts, and culture of the north which will be included in this project.

AWC has planned a total of 12 projects on the 100-rai plot of land from Chang Klan Road to the Sridonchai location to fulfil the lifestyle destination for both Thais and foreigners. Of these 12 projects, four hotels have already been opened, including the Melia Hotel, Dusit D2 Hotel, InterContinental Hotel Chiang Mai Mae Ping, and Le Meridien Chiang Mai.

Other projects that are already open are the Kalare market and the Anusarn entertainment market.

New projects to be developed in the future include: Ancient House, a luxury boutique hotel; The Plaza, a beauty clinic and upscale hotel; and the Ban K Sirin and Siem Pakdee hotels.

The company is currently renovating the landmark Pantip Lifestyle Hub, which will cost 800 million baht. This hub will offer a variety of fun activities, a food lounge, renowned restaurants, and lifestyle markets for the whole family. The official launch of the Pantip Lifestyle Hub is scheduled for the third quarter of this year.

"The Pantip Lifestyle Hub" was given a facelift under the concept of "every happiness for everyone" offering a variety of fun activities, a food lounge or renowned restaurants and lifestyle markets for the whole family," said Mrs Wallapa.

The Pantip Lifestyle Hub is located in a prime area of Chang Khlan Road, which is a business and tourist area of Chiang Mai near the Ping River and the Night Bazaar.

It comprises three key experiences from the 3,800-square-metre attraction area. This area provides learning centres, playgrounds, fitness centres, and a health and beauty centre.

With a total area of 13,000 sq m, the hub was developed under the concept of "Every Happiness for Everyone". It comprises three essential experiences comprising the attraction area, food lounge, and lifestyle market.

The attraction area provides learning centres, playgrounds, fitness centres, and a health and beauty centre.

The food lounge area will showcase iconic menus from renowned restaurants on the most popular delivery platforms, while the Co-Dining Space will be made available for families and groups of friends, spanning a total area of over 4,500 sq m.

The lifestyle market will serve as a destination for gatherings and initiatives, offering opportunities for communities and partners to create experiences and programmes for groups such as organic product lovers, arts and craft enthusiasts, and home decorating and gardening enthusiasts.

"Beaches have been the highlight of tourism in the south. However, with our offerings, Chiang Mai will become a lifestyle destination that tourists from around the world must visit when they come to Thailand," Mrs Wallapa said.

However, she acknowledged that due to the ongoing problem of PM2.5 pollution in Chiang Mai, some customers had postponed their hotel bookings. With the dust problem and Chinese travellers having yet to fully come back to Thailand, the recovery of hotels in Chiang Mai was not as strong as expected.

According to Mrs Wallapa, business owners in Chiang Mai were working together to come up with solutions to ease the long-term problem, and they were optimistic that the upcoming rainy season would help to improve the situation.