Saha unit allocates B6bn for tower project

An artist's rendition of KingBridge Tower alongside the Bhumibol Bridge. The tower has been designed to act in harmony with the surrounding area.

KingBridge Tower Co, a unit of Saha Group, has invested 6 billion baht to build KingBridge Tower, targeting office space for rent.

Located along Bhumibol Bridge and Rama III Road, the tower was selected as a pilot project for energy and environmental conservation, according to the Circular Economy in Construction Industry group. The project applies circular economy models to all aspects of its development.

The tower is being constructed by KingBridge Tower Co and its Thai and international construction partners: Architects 49, the main architecture firm responsible for the building design; world-renowned engineering consultancy Mott MacDonald, which also designed the engineering structure of Bhumibol Bridge itself; Thai Obayashi Corp, the main contractor for construction; Stonehenge Inter, the project supervisor; and YSH group for façade works.

Thaninthorn Chokwatana, director of the KingBridge Tower project, said the building is intended to develop the community in the Rama III area and promote jobs.

Rama III district is also a strategic economic area connecting important Bangkok roads, including Sathon and Silom, which is serving increasing demand for business and residential spaces.

"We decided to develop KingBridge Tower as an iconic architecture alongside Bhumibol Bridge, as well as being the pride of people in our community," she said.

Ms Thaninthorn says the building is intended to develop the community in the Rama III area and promote jobs.

KingBridge Tower is Saha Group's first skyscraper in its 80-year history.

"We aim to promote KingBridge Tower as a centre point where companies and organisations join forces to provide for the community and society," said Ms Thaninthorn.

Maythin Chantra-ou-rai, the executive director of Architects 49, said the tower has been designed to act in harmony with the surrounding area and the beauty of Bhumibol Bridge.

Also designed with the concept of synergy is the common space called "Re-Tell" (retail), which will be used as an open space for learning and other activities.

The "Water Scape" on top of the building is another area designed for synergy. It will have an elevated bridge which can be used as an event platform with one of the best views in Bangkok.

In addition, the design pays special attention to the quality of life of people who use the building. KingBridge Tower will use a MERV 14 air quality system that can filter out more than 90% of PM2.5 particles and other fine particles.

The building plans to apply for the internationally recognised LEED Gold standard and the highest level of Fitwel 3-star multi-tenant base building design-certified project standard, making it the first in Asia.

The various approaches and design strategies used for KingBridge Tower reflect the determination of Saha Group to create organisational growth, said Ms Thaninthorn.