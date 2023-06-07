Singapore tax hike is starting to cool foreign demand for property

Buildings in Singapore, on Monday. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Singapore’s latest property tax — now one of the highest among global markets — has dented foreign demand.

Foreign buyers bought 57 private apartments in May, down 50% from April, according to Savills Singapore’s analysis of data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

In late April, Singapore authorities doubled property levies for foreigners to 60% in a bid to tame soaring home prices. The government said the policy was a preemptive move, as investment demand for residential property is likely to continue to grow otherwise.

Shares of City Developments Ltd - one of Singapore’s biggest property developers - fell about 1.2% on Tuesday.