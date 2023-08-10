Central Pattana celebrates trio of awards from analysts

Ms Wallaya, centre, and Central Pattana executives receive the awards for 'Best CEO', 'Best CFO' and 'Best Investor Relations' from the Investment Analysts Association Awards.

Central Pattana Plc picked up three awards for Best CEO, Best CFO and Best Investor Relations in the real estate category from the IAA Awards for Listed Companies 2022, held by the Investment Analysts Association.

"We are honoured and proud to receive these IAA Awards. These reflect the achievement and excellence of our business model, which strives to be 'The Ecosystem for All' -- strong and sustainable, with the focus on the retail business of our shopping centres that connect to all sectors both inside and outside our ecosystem," said Wallaya Chirathivat, president and chief executive of Central Pattana.

Ms Wallaya said the company's business model focuses on fulfilling customers' demands based on their lifestyles, under the concept of "360-Degree Centre of Life".

"Within the next five years, customer traffic in our projects will increase from 1.2 million to 1.8 million visitors per day, or 657 million visits per year," she said.

Central Pattana's business model included joining hands with businesses under Central Group and expanding into new assets. For example, Central Pattana has recently joined hands with Evolution Data Centers to co-develop a data centre that will upgrade the digital infrastructure industry in Bangkok and Thailand.

Moreover, it requires adhering to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) for sustainable social and environmental care.

"I would like to take this opportunity to express gratitude to all investment analysts for granting these prestigious awards to Central Pattana. This is extremely encouraging for all team members and myself to move forward in our creation of a sustainable future for all," said Ms Wallaya.

Naparat Sriwanvit, chief financial officer and senior executive vice-president for finance, accounting and risk management at Central Pattana, thanked the investment analysts who have supported the company.

"We are committed to taking care of all stakeholders following ESG principles as well as presenting company data with consistency, transparency and quality. In addition to business and financial management, we focus on indicators that help drive forward our sustainability strategy, including caring for all stakeholders, social care and environmental care," she said.

Central Pattana uses the "Net Promoter Score" to measure the satisfaction level of stakeholders to encourage and then develop them into business partners to increase competitiveness and create shared value.

"We report and track outcomes as well as positive social impacts based on the B4SI framework, which starts from setting an input, providing support to communities, and measuring the results and positive impacts on the communities. In 2022, Central Pattana's marketing activities helped generate almost 140 million baht in income in local communities," said Ms Naparat.

"For environmental care, we have the goal of net zero carbon by 2050 in addition to other sustainable goals such as increasing the proportion of clean energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, with both short-term goals for each year and medium-term goals for 2030."