MQDC eyes sales of B1bn at housing fair

Property developer Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (MQDC) plans to hold its first housing fair next week, aiming for 1 billion baht in sales over the four-day event.

Assada Kaeokhiao, the company's chief operating officer, said the fair is MQDC's first showcase of residential projects after completing several over the past year.

"In the past, we introduced each project for each fair, but we had never brought together projects under MQDC to present to consumers," he said.

MQDC Well Living Expo is scheduled to be held from Oct 12-15 at Fashion Hall, on the first floor of Siam Paragon.

All of the projects have been developed with the concept of promoting the well-being of all life, and come with a 30-year warranty for each unit.

"The 30-year warranty is a challenge, but given our development standards, which cover the selection process of construction materials and the construction process, we can guarantee the quality of our offer and our after-sales services," said Mr Assada.

The warranty covers four categories that are typically a headache for homeowners: structural components, roofs, pipes, and doors and windows.

The expo showcases both completed projects and those under construction.

Among those with ready-to-move-in units are Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit, The Strand Thonglor and Whizdom Inspire Sukhumvit at Whizdom 101.

The projects which were launched in past years and are still under construction are mixed-use projects including Whizdom Coex Pinklao and The Forestias.

Residential units at The Forestias are set to transfer to buyers by the end of the year.

From the total of 10 projects it will introduce in the fair, MQDC expects to have 100 units worth a combined 1 billion baht sold in the four-day event and around 500 million baht after the fair.

There will be promotions such as a waiver of transfer expenses, including common area expenses and transfer fees for ready-to-move-in units priced between 200,000-400,000 baht per square metre, or 5-300 million baht a unit.

Three banks -- Bangkok Bank, Kasi-kornbank and SCB -- will offer special packages for home loans.