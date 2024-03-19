The Aspen Tree collaboration eyes retirees

Mr Toivanen said Aspen Tree is a residential project that aims to become the first of its kind worldwide to provide holistic lifetime care and promote physical, mental, brain and social health.

The Aspen Tree, a residential project for the over-50s and part of large-scale mixed-use development The Forestias, is collaborating with Happiness Science Hub by the Research and Innovation for Sustainability Center (RISC) and Canadian geriatric experts Baycrest to prevent brain deterioration in seniors, targeting affluent Thai and overseas buyers planning for retirement.

Kristian Toivanen, executive director of The Aspen Tree The Forestias, said the collaboration would support brain health, which was one of the major problems among senior citizens.

"We observed a steady growth of the ageing population globally, including Thailand," he said. "The number of people aged 65 and above is increasing. The UN estimates it will double from the current 727 million worldwide to 1.5 billion by 2050. About 40% of Thailand's population will be over 60 by 2050."

He said The Aspen Tree, developed by MQDC, is a residential project for this group. It aims to become the first project of its kind worldwide to provide holistic lifetime care and promote physical, mental, brain and social health.

With this goal, The Aspen Tree has been working with research centres and geriatric science specialists to develop the project from the blueprint stage to after-sales services to better serve this group with specific needs.

The collaboration with Baycrest and the RISC under MQDC would conduct in-depth research into brain science, the prevention of brain deterioration through age and the science of happiness.

The cooperation aims to promote a new body of knowledge on brain health and happiness science, which would help improve residential projects for persons aged 50 and above and directly address the arrival of a super-aged society.

"This will enable the project to provide comprehensive healthcare services, so-called 'holistic lifetime care' for its residents," he said.

In addition, the research results under this cooperation will be used by the soon to open Health & Brain Center at The Aspen Tree The Forestias.

"Senior citizens are critical. They form the majority of our society and have a lot of experience, expertise, knowledge and energy. Many are still very active and can contribute a lot to the economy and society. If we can help them live the life they dream of, we are not only making them happy but also supporting comprehensive social development," said Mr Toivanen.

The Aspen Tree The Forestias is located on a 23.5-rai plot in The Forestias on Bang Na-Trat KM7.

The project comprises five buildings for 290 condo units available for leasehold contracts.