Supalai, Huawei join forces on solar rooftops

As the cost of solar rooftop installation has decreased, SET-listed developer Supalai expects to install 15,000 solar rooftops at its projects nationwide by 2028 through a partnership with Huawei to incorporate digital technology.

Tritecha Tangmatitham, managing director of Supalai, said the cost of solar rooftop installation has decreased by 10% annually, reaching 150,000 baht for three kilowatts of power.

"Ten years ago, homebuyers showed no interest in solar rooftops. Five years ago, they asked about the cost as the investment didn't make sense to them," he said.

Solar rooftops are now no longer considered to be optional, rather they have become essential given rising energy costs and the increasingly attractive price of solar rooftop installations, said Mr Tritecha.

With a break-even point of five years, solar rooftops have gained in popularity among homeowners.

Since mid-2023, Supalai has installed solar rooftops on around 2,000 units across its 20 projects in major provinces.

All the units were installed on single detached houses, leveraging the large roof area and higher level of energy consumption, making them a worthwhile investment.

In addition, demand among homebuyers is increasingly leaning towards conserving energy, with the majority now comprising younger generations of people who are more environmentally conscious.

"Generations Z and Y, who prioritise green energy, will be in their late 20s to their 40s in the next eight years and will dominate home purchases, representing over 90% of homebuyers," Mr Tritecha said.

Logan Yu, president of digital power business at Huawei Technologies (Thailand), said green homes have become a global consensus, with the number of households worldwide installing solar rooftops increasing by 130% to 19.8 million in 2023 from 8.6 million in 2022.

"The growth in Thailand surpassed the global rate, reaching 145%, driven by decreasing costs and advancing technology, resulting in more efficient and stable power generation," he said.

Huawei's digital FusionSolar power offers next-generation string inverters with smart management technology, delivering a fully digitalised smart PV solution, according to the company.

Compared to its competitors, Huawei's FusionSolar boasts a 30% higher energy yield and 10% more energy storage capacity, the company claims.

For a 3-kilowatt installation covering a rooftop area of 23-30 square metres, monthly electricity savings range from 2,200 to 2,900 baht, assuming usage includes 10 electric bulbs, two refrigerators, one air-conditioner, one TV and one EV charger.

For a 5-kilowatt installation, electricity savings could be 2,400 to 3,200 baht, with usage comprising 15 electric bulbs, two air-conditioners, two refrigerators, one TV and one EV charger.