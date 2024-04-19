Public keen to purchase Escent units

Central Pattana Plc (CPN) is unveiling the Central Nakhon Pathom project, a new landmark for the western suburbs that includes Escent Nakhon Pathom.

Pre-sales for Escent Nakhon Pathom, a 21-storey high-rise condominium situated in the heart of the city, exceeded 90% of units, with more than 300 units reserved in four days from April 1-4.

Prices start at 1.99 million baht for a 28-square-metre unit.

Kree Dejchai, CPN's president for residential business, said Central Pattana Residence is launching a project adjacent to the mall in a location that can serve as a gateway to connect Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi and Bangkok.

"The first phase of Escent Nakhon Pathom comprises 425 units, targeting business owners, government officials, state enterprises and company employees," said Mr Kree.

He said the design of the condo draws inspiration from key landmarks of Nakhon Pathom, such as Phra Pathom Chedi and Sanam Chandra Palace.

"A curvy, reflective and smooth style was incorporated into the design of the building's exterior, interior and common areas to reflect the local identity of the province," said Mr Kree.