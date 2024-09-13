Wisdom launches high-end residential project in Chon Buri

A single-detached house in the Wisdom First Residence project.

Wisdom Property Development has unveiled its first residential project worth 10 billion baht, targeting high-end buyers and international school parents, situated on a 1,400-rai area called Wisdom Valley owned by the Teepsuwan family in Chon Buri.

Chief executive Taya Teepsuwan said there is high demand from parents of students at Rugby School, the family-owned international school in Chon Buri, as well as buyers eager for a lifestyle surrounded by nature.

The Wisdom First Residence project comprises 300 units of single-detached houses, valued at 10 billion baht, offering three types of houses -- 315 square metres priced at 19.5 million baht, 415 sq m at 25.7 million baht, and 511 sq m at 29.8 million baht.

This project would also target foreigners working in multinational companies, as there are many industrial estates located in Chon Buri and nearby areas.

"While the real estate sector may remain sluggish, there is still room for high-end and luxury projects to grow in the eastern region. Most of the developed projects are houses and condominiums targeting mid-tier spenders," Ms Taya said.

She said 13 houses worth 400 million baht were sold within two months, and 10 of them will be transferred to owners by the end of this year. Its first phase of 47 units are expected to be transferred by 2025.

Next month, it will begin constructing the project's club house spanning a 22-rai plot worth 1.2 billion baht and will be completed in 10 months.

Of a total 1,400-rai plot, it now has the 190-rai Rugby School with 1,200 students, and Wisdom First Residence, which will use a total of 300 rai.

It is also developing 8,000 sq m of Wisdom Village, offering food and beverage outlets and retail spaces, along with outdoor activities.

With around 700 rai left, she said the company is considering other investments that strengthen the lifestyle of the community, such as new boarding homes for students and medical clinics.

Wisdom Property Development was established in 2022 with 40 million baht registered capital. It has four investor groups, including Ms Taya and Nataphol Teepsuwan, her husband.