Entertainment complex entices Proud Group

Property developer Proud Group is interested in entertainment complexes via partnerships with investors who obtain licences and want to include a theme or water park as a feature of their projects.

Proudputh Liptapanlop, executive director of Proud Group, said it is unlikely to lead such a project, but would partner to leverage its expertise in developing water parks as a complex component.

"We will not invest in land or apply for a licence, but rather seek partnerships to develop hotels, water parks and leisure facilities within the project," she said. "If invited, we would consider joining."

The group has two hotels in Hua Hin -- the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort and the Holiday Inn Resort -- along with the BluPort Hua Hin Resort Mall and Vana Nava Water Jungle.

In 2019, the group expanded into Phuket with InterContinental Phuket Resort in Kamala, followed by the Andamanda Phuket theme water park in Kathu in 2022.

"Phuket is an ideal location for an entertainment complex," said Ms Proudputh. "We have land available for new developments in Hua Hin, but we don't see it as suitable for a large-scale entertainment complex because of its tranquil atmosphere."

Following the completion of a dual-track railway to Chumphon earlier this year, which passes through Hua Hin, the group held discussions with the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) on resuming operations at Nong Kae Station, near the Holiday Inn Hotel.

No trains stop at this station, which is situated between the Hua Hin and Prachuap Khiri Khan stations.

To facilitate a resumption of the service, the group invested in renovations and leased certain areas from the SRT to construct a link between the station and the hotel.

"Hua Hin is closely tied with rail travel," she said.

"Travelling by car via Rama II Road currently takes more time because of construction work. Using train services will significantly boost tourism in Hua Hin."

Another benefit of resuming services at Nong Kae Station is the potential to develop seminars and student group tours, especially given the recent tour bus accident involving students last month, said Ms Proudputh.

"Activities could be conducted aboard the train, which could increase occupancy during weekdays," she said.