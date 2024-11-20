Sala Hospitality Group enters Phuket condo market

An artist's rendition of Surfhouse Residences, a boutique condominium project located in Phuket's Bang Tao-Cherngtalay area.

Sala Hospitality Group has expanded its business portfolio with the launch of Surfhouse Residences, a boutique condominium project in Phuket.

Dick Simarro, vice-president of Sala Hospitality Group, said that with over 20 years of experience in developing and operating resorts both domestically and internationally, Sala Hospitality Group is now expanding into the real estate sector in Phuket.

"Sala has continuously explored the feasibility of real estate projects in Phuket, particularly in the desirable Cherngtalay area, a top investment location attracting both local and international interest. This vision has culminated in the creation of Surfhouse Residences -- a boutique, low-rise condominium project designed under the 'Island State of Mind' concept, harmonising nature with sophisticated coastal living," he added.

Surfhouse Residences draws inspiration from the tranquil beauty of seaside life, combining the serene essence of the ocean with modern comforts to offer residents an oasis of calm, the company notes.

Located on a one-rai plot, the project comprises a single building with 34 exclusive units, featuring one- to three-bedroom layouts with sizes ranging from 60 to 172 square metres, and prices starting at 8 million baht.

With a project value of around 533 million baht, Surfhouse Residences is positioned to attract buyers from Thailand and overseas, including Russia, the UK, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Middle East, where interest in Phuket is steadily growing.

The prime location in Cherngtalay is ideal for both asset appreciation and investment, offering rental yields projected at 6-12% per year.

Rental rates for one-bedroom units are expected to start at roughly 45,000 baht per month, while two-bedroom units are estimated to begin at around 60,000 baht per month.

"With its strategic location, Surfhouse Residences satisfies the needs of both residents and investors," said Mr Simarro.

Situated in a prime area, it provides the luxury of proximity to Bang Tao Beach and offers easy access to world class amenities and attractions in Phuket. These include Porto De Phuket, Laguna Golf Club, Boat Avenue Park & Playground and Boat Avenue Market.

The residences are only a 12-minute drive from Bang Tao Beach and Phuket International Airport can be reached in about 20 minutes by car. Prospective buyers are invited to visit the show units at Porto de Phuket starting from December, said Mr Simarro.

As of 2004, Sala Group operates nine distinguished resorts across Thailand. The portfolio includes the Six Senses Resort & Spa on Koh Samui.

Among the honours received are recognition for being one of the world's best hotels (Condé Nast Traveller Readers' Awards) as well as a gold medal for architectural design awarded by the Association of Siamese Architects under Royal Patronage.

Such achievements underscore the group's dedication to excellence and high standards in the hospitality industry, positioning Sala Group as a leader in Thailand's luxury accommodation and lifestyle sector.