SCOPE Langsuan boasts top rental rate

Super-luxury freehold condo in the heart of the 'Manhattan of Bangkok'

SCOPE Langsuan sets a benchmark for luxury condos in Bangkok.

SCOPE Langsuan, a super-luxury freehold condo on Lang Suan Road, has achieved the highest rental rate in Bangkok, reaching 2,500 baht per square metre per month, attributed to strong demand and the limited supply of properties in the area.

Yongyutt Chaipromprasith, chief executive of the project's developer, SCOPE Co Ltd, said Lang Suan stands out as one of Bangkok's most prestigious locations because of its proximity to Lumpini Park and connectivity, with access to both the skytrain and MRT systems.

"Lang Suan is close to key central business districts like Sukhumvit, Silom and Siam Square, increasing its value," he said. "The scarcity of land in the area makes freehold properties particularly attractive to both local and international investors."

Mr Yongyutt said there is growing interest among foreign buyers in owning and investing in Thai properties. With the steady appreciation of property values, freehold residences in Lang Suan are considered a solid long-term investment.

According to the Expat Insider 2024 report by InterNations, a global networking platform for expats and international professionals, Thailand ranked sixth among the most desirable countries for expatriates to live and work.

The survey, covering 53 countries, highlights Thailand's growing appeal, further cementing Bangkok -- particularly Lang Suan -- as a prime destination for expatriates seeking a vibrant yet exclusive lifestyle in the heart of the city.

"Lang Suan is like the 'Manhattan of Bangkok'," he said. "It's one of the city's most prestigious and highly sought-after locations, offering a pleasant, peaceful, attractive and modern environment in the heart of the metropolis."

In addition to the natural retreat provided by Lumpini Park, Lang Suan is surrounded by high-end shopping centres, luxury hotels, fine dining establishments and leading educational institutions.

"Lang Suan is ideal for modern living -- peaceful yet vibrant, with outstanding connectivity," he said. "It's no surprise that this area is in high demand among both locals and expatriates, making it the most expensive and desirable location in Bangkok and Thailand."

Chatchawan Watthanachot, an investment analyst from Kim Property Live YouTube channel, said Lang Suan is the area where land earmarked for property development is in the highest demand in Bangkok's city centre.

"The per-square-metre price continuously rises year after year, particularly for freehold developments where values steadily increase," he said.

"SCOPE Langsuan sets a benchmark for luxury condos in Bangkok. Investors are not just buying property; they're investing in a community of like-minded individuals who value superior living experiences."

SCOPE Langsuan, a 34-storey tower featuring 133 units, still has 20% of residences available for sale. The remaining units include one-bedroom residences sized 83 sq m, priced at 44 million baht; and two-bedroom residences at 154 sq m, priced at 88 million baht.

The project is situated on one of the last remaining freehold parcels of land in Lang Suan, a location renowned for its exclusivity and high land value due to concentrated city-centre development.