Sansiri embarks on 15-billion-baht journey in Phuket

Sansiri's ambitious projects redefine luxury living, community and sustainability in Phuket.

Sansiri Plc, a leading Thai real estate developer, has announced an ambitious development plan worth 15 billion baht over the next five years in Phuket, focusing on comprehensive development projects that cater to diverse residential and investment needs. This strategic move further strengthens Sansiri’s position as a global real estate leader.

At the core of this initiative is the unveiling of The Society, the first-ever social space of its kind in the prime Cherngtalay-Bang Tao area. This dynamic hub will introduce a fresh lifestyle and investment experience, expanding Sansiri’s reach into international markets within this world-class tourism destination.

Strong presence in Phuket

For over 13 years, Sansiri has been a driving force in Phuket's real estate market, solidifying its reputation as a leader in luxury property development. As the company celebrates 40 years of success, it continues to grow by prioritising sustainable development, innovation, and social responsibility—values that have shaped its long-term success.

Sansiri’s deep-rooted presence in Phuket exemplifies its commitment to delivering high-quality developments that cater to both residents and investors.

Phuket, with its global appeal as a world-class tourist destination and economic hub, holds significant strategic value for Sansiri. Over the years, it has become one of the company’s key markets, attracting both domestic and international investors.

Sansiri’s portfolio in Phuket is extensive, with over 22 completed projects valued at more than 22.6 billion baht, spanning various property types — from high-rise condominiums and townhomes to luxury pool villas. Each project is meticulously developed to fully meet the aspirations of a diverse range of market segments.

The brand’s success is rooted in a strong understanding of Phuket’s unique characteristics: its natural beauty, thriving tourism industry, and government-backed mega-projects.

These factors have positioned Phuket as a billion-dollar real estate market, now ranking as the fourth-largest branded residence market globally, after Dubai, New York, and Miami. The island is steadily evolving into a world-class luxury destination, rivalling coastal cities like Santorini, Miami Beach, the French Riviera and Hawaii.

With a steadily growing influx of global travellers, retirees, and investors, Phuket’s real estate market shows no signs of slowing down. Sansiri has capitalised on this growth by delivering high-end residential developments that integrate seamlessly with Phuket’s tropical lifestyle.

From contemporary condominiums in prime locations to bespoke pool villas for discerning buyers, each of Sansiri’s projects reflects its commitment to design excellence, superior construction quality, and thoughtful planning.

This diverse portfolio ensures that Sansiri remains a market leader in both high-rise and low-rise property development on the island, offering unparalleled choices for various buyer preferences.

Sansiri’s exceptional customer service has fostered lasting relationships with both local residents and international clients. The company’s homes harmonise with the island’s environment while offering top-tier amenities and fully integrated services, earning the trust of buyers and renters alike.

Sansiri’s properties are not just homes; they are part of a lifestyle that embraces the island’s laid-back charm while offering world-class luxury and modern conveniences.

As Phuket’s tourism sector continues its recovery, the island’s real estate market has seen a resurgence. With ongoing government investments in infrastructure, Phuket is poised for further growth, attracting even more attention from luxury developers and investors.

Sansiri is strategically positioned to take advantage of these opportunities, with plans to expand its presence and develop more premium residential offerings across the island.

With a proven track record of delivering iconic developments for both local and international buyers, Sansiri is set to continue shaping the future of Phuket’s luxury real estate market.

The Society: A landmark social space by Sansiri

Sansiri is making a bold move to cement its global brand presence with The Society, an innovative social space located in the prime Cherngtalay-Bang Tao area.

This cutting-edge development is part of Sansiri Phuket's targets to launch projects worth a combined 15 billion baht during the next five years. The project aligns perfectly with the revival of Thailand’s tourism sector and Phuket’s status as a world-class destination.

The Society is a unique fusion of local culture and international influences, designed to foster connection and inspiration. More than just a venue, it is a dynamic community hub offering day-to-night experiences that embody the essence of Phuket's charm.

At its heart, The Society features vibrant spaces like BEANS Coffee Roaster, which sources premium beans from around the world, and Vamos Spanish Tapas Bar, offering a fresh twist on global flavours. Whether you’re enjoying a freshly brewed coffee or indulging in authentic tapas, the space offers an unforgettable experience from dawn to dusk.

Designed by renowned global architect Edward Tuttle, known for his luxurious hotel designs, The Society blends mid-century Spanish influences with contemporary Thai elements. The result is a welcoming, homely ambiance that encourages relaxation and inspiration.

The two buildings are connected through a lush, expansive garden, creating a serene environment for creative collaboration and social interaction.

Throughout the year, The Society will host art exhibitions, lifestyle events, and a variety of activities, providing continuous opportunities to engage with the vibrant community. It will also feature showrooms for Sansiri’s latest developments, including CANVAS Cherngtalay and The Tales pool villas, offering private viewing spaces for discerning clients.

By creating a space that is both luxurious and accessible, The Society reflects Sansiri’s commitment to enriching the lifestyle of residents and visitors alike. This is not just a place to visit, but a destination to connect and inspire, central to Sansiri’s vision to become a leader in global real estate.

New projects: Blend of luxury and lifestyle

Sansiri has unveiled two exciting new projects in Phuket, designed to redefine the island’s real estate landscape: THE TALES STORY ONE – BANG JO and CANVAS Cherngtalay.

Sansiri’s new luxury pool villa brand, THE TALE STORY ONE – BANGJO, is architecturally designed by the renowned Edward Tuttle team. These villas offer a harmonious blend of luxury and functionality, catering to those seeking privacy and exclusivity.

Priced from 45 million baht, the villas are located in the Bang Tao-Cherngtalay area, a strategic and economically significant location in Phuket. With timeless design and unparalleled privacy, THE TALES STORY ONE – BANGJO represents an exceptional investment opportunity for discerning buyers.

Alongside THE TALE STORY ONE – BANGJO, Sansiri is also launching CANVAS Cherngtalay, its first luxury condominium project in the prime Cherngtalay area. This luxury condominium project introduces a new vision of “Oasis” living, offering a unique blend of tropical beauty and world-class design.

Set amid lush gardens, the project features two large swimming pools, creating a serene escape for residents. With spacious, fully furnished units, it is an ideal choice for both foreign buyers and Thai investors.

CANVAS Cherngtalay is located in the prestigious Laguna zone, surrounded by abundant amenities such as Boat Avenue, Porto de Phuket, and international schools, ensuring residents have everything they need. With prices starting at 8.9 million baht and rental returns ranging from 8-12%, this project is a prime investment opportunity.

Elevating living experience with exceptional service

At Sansiri, a home is more than just a place to live — it is a sanctuary that should offer peace of mind, safety, and convenience. To ensure that residents of its developments experience the highest level of comfort and care, the company has introduced Sansiri Service, a new concept designed to enhance the living experience from the moment customers move in.

Sansiri Service goes beyond the basics of property management. It is about creating a seamless, hassle-free living environment for all residents, offering a wide range of services that cater to their unique needs.

As part of this commitment, Sansiri has partnered with Plus Property Co Ltd, a subsidiary specialising in after-sales services, to provide ongoing support and care throughout the entire lifecycle of a home.

In its continued effort to enhance the living experience, Sansiri has launched a new Villa Management service, initially available in Phuket. This service offers a comprehensive approach to property care, focusing on personalised attention and top-tier management. Whether you’re a resident or an investor, its team ensures that your property is always maintained to the highest standards.

Sansiri’s after-sales service ensures properties are maintained in pristine condition, enhancing their enduring beauty and creating lasting value. This meticulous care, one of Sansiri’s core strengths, allows customers to pass down their cherished legacy to future generations.

Commitment to community and sustainability

Sansiri’s approach goes beyond developing world-class properties — it aims to positively impact communities and contribute to environmental sustainability. In Phuket, its commitment to social responsibility focuses on long-term growth that benefits both the local community and the environment.

Its projects in Phuket not only offer luxurious living but also promote sustainability. From energy-efficient homes to waste management practices, it minimises environmental impact by reducing waste on-site and recycling materials.

The company is also dedicated to fostering sustainable communities. Through initiatives like the Sansiri Academy, it provides local youth with opportunities for personal growth, including football training programs to develop skills for potential professional careers.

Sansiri’s sustainability efforts extend to preserving Phuket’s cultural heritage. By incorporating local traditions into its developments and supporting cultural events like the Phuket Vegetarian Festival, the company helps maintain the island’s unique identity.

Through these efforts, Sansiri solidifies its role as a responsible corporate citizen, enriching the cultural and social fabric of the communities it serves.

Understanding that true growth comes from collaboration, Sansiri is committed to building a thriving Phuket—socially, culturally, and environmentally — through innovative eco-projects, cultural programs, and community development. It strives to be more than a property developer, but a trusted partner in creating a better future for Phuket and beyond.

