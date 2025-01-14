Govt to exhibit units for low-income Thais

Listen to this article

Registration for a new housing project for low-income individuals and new graduates in the country will begin on Jan 20, according to Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit.

Mr Suriya, who doubles as a deputy prime minister, on Monday provided details of the new "Home for Thais" project, noting that an exhibition of the model homes will be held on Friday at the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal in Bangkok before the launch of registration on Jan 20.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said after a cabinet meeting on Monday that the cabinet had approved a budget proposed by the Ministry of Transport to study the development of housing projects near potential railway stations across the country.

The project aims to provide affordable housing to low-income individuals and recent graduates who just start their careers.

The government plans to pilot the project in four areas near mass transit systems.

The first is in the Bang Sue Km 11 area. The project, with 1,232 condominium units, will be located on a 15-rai plot of land on Soi Vibhavadi Rangsit 11 near Kamphaeng Phet Road and about 2.5 kilometres from the central train station and 500m from the Central Ladprao and Phahon Yothin MRT station.

The prices vary by room size, starting from 1.76 million baht for 30 square metres (m²), 2.36 million baht for 40m², 2.65 million baht for 45m² to 3 million baht for 50m².

In the Thon Buri area, the project will have 2,100 units on a 23-rai plot of land not far from Sala Namron Market and 800m from the Red and Orange Line MRT station.

In the Chiang Rak area, the building will have 1,795 units on an 18-rai plot of land, located about 4.4km from Thammasat University (Rangsit Campus), Thammasat University Hospital, and 9km from Bangkok University. Each unit will cost about 1.34 million baht.

Lastly, in Chiang Mai, the housing project will offer 720 units on a 17-rai land plot near the Charoen Mueang and Thung Hotel roads. The project will be located 7.5km away from Chiang Mai University and 1.3km away from the superhighway. Each unit will cost about 1.5 million baht.

Eligible applicants must be Thai nationals, aged at least 20 years old, have a monthly income of not more than 50,000 baht and have never owned a residential property.