Keen interest in 'Houses for Thais' project

People inspect mock-up rooms and register an interest in homes under the Houses for Thais project at a presentation on display at the central hall of Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok's Chatuchak district.

Thai people have shown great interest in the "Ban Puea Kon Thai' (Houses for Thais) project, a government-supported housing initiative, with the project's website receiving over 60 million visits in just four days.

According to government spokesman Jirayu Huangsab, the Houses for Thais project, launched on Jan 17, has garnered significant public interest.

A TikTok clip showing him visiting three sample room sizes has received over 1 million views, reflecting strong public attention, said Mr Jirayu.

Beyond personal social media channels, he said the government, through the Transport Ministry, had established the official website (www.บ้านเพื่อคนไทย.th), which recorded over 60 million hits in the first four days of going live.

The website addresses all relevant questions and clarifies the eligibility requirements to reserve homes in the four strategic locations under this initiative.

Mr Jirayu claimed this highlights the significant demand among Thai people for housing over the past decade, coupled with the absence of concrete policies to drive national development and boost GDP to levels comparable with other Asean member states.

According to Mr Jirayu, the pilot project, launched in Chiang Mai, Pathum Thani, Thon Buri and the Kilometre 11 area along Vibhavadi Road, revealed a strong public desire for housing. The Kilometre 11 site in Bangkok attracted the highest level of participation, with 156,857 applicants, with a total of 226,499 applicants for all four locations.

Among these, 135,255 individuals passed the initial qualification (pre-approval) stage conducted by the Government Housing Bank (GH Bank), as of Jan 20.

Reservations remain open until Jan 31.

According to Mr Jirayu, the government is prepared to expand the initiative to other provinces, including northern, northeastern, central and southern regions, and Bangkok and its surrounding areas, to improve public access to housing and improve the Thai people's quality of life, in line with the key policies of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's administration.

This project involves long-term leases from the State Railway of Thailand, with a low instalment rate of just 4,000 baht per month and no requirement for a down payment. It aims to make it easier for first-jobbers to own their own home.

Prospective buyers must meet certain eligibility requirements: they must be Thai citizens aged 20 or above, earn no more than 50,000 baht per month, and have never owned any type of housing, including properties under other "Ban Puea Kon Thai" projects.

Additionally, the houses cannot be transferred to another owner within five years of registration.