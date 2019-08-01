Section
Beetles replace Buriram at top of Thai League
Sports

published : 1 Aug 2019 at 07:30

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Chiang Rai United striker Bill Rosimar reacts after scoring a goal against Buriram.
There has been a change at the top of Thai League 1 with Chiang Rai United gaining a slim advantage over defending champions Buriram United on Wednesday night.

The Beetles handed Buriram United one of their worst defeats in many years, winning the home game by a massive 4-0 margin to go one point ahead in the league race.

It was a listless performance by the Thunder Castle and Chiang Rai made the most of their opponents' lacklustre show.

The hosts netted their first in the 21st minute when a William Henrique corner was headed home by Brinner Henrique.

Chiang Rai mounted more attacks and got the second in the 37th minute thanks to a brilliant solo effort by Bill Rosimar.

The home team continued to be the dominant force in the second half and an angular header by Bill put the match out of Buriram's reach in the 62nd minute.

Ekanit Panya, 19, who came on as a second-half substitute, added one more to Chiang Rai's tally in the 69th minute.

SCG Muang Thong United continued their fairytale rise as they cemented their place in the top half of the league with an impressive 3-0 mauling of Chainat at home.

The Kirins, who were at the bottom of the table when Alexandre Gama took over as their coach in mid-June, were put ahead by Heberty Fernandez even before the crowd had settled in their seats.

Young Myanmar striker Aung Thu struck in the first five minutes after the break before Heberty picked up his second goal of the night in injury time.

Early pacesetters PT Prachuap found themselves flirting with a place in the relegation zone after they sustained 3-1 defeat at Nakhon Ratchasima last night.

Jitpanya Tisud cancelled out Lee Won-Jae's 29th-minute goal for the visitors in the second half before Leandro Assumpcao and Bernard Henry hit the target for the Swat Cats.

In other games, 10-man Chonburi edged visiting Bangkok United 2-1 and hosts Sukhothai defeated PTT Rayong 3-1.

