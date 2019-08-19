MotoGP preparations reach final lap

Buri Ram reaped tourism dividends from hosting the first-ever MotoGP in Thailand in 2018. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob on Sunday welcomed the upcoming MotoGP Buriram 2019 and gave assurances that authorities in this lower northeastern province would be fully prepared to ensure the success of the international event scheduled to take place on Oct 4-6.

Mr Saksayam was briefed by permanent secretary for transport Chaiwat Thongkamkoon about the ministry's preparations for the upcoming race during his visit to the province.

The Department of Highways is speeding up the widening of the road linking Highway 2445 and Krasang Intersection to ensure it is finished before the event, and work on Highway 218 Buri Ram-Nang Rong is completed, he said.

The Department of Land Transport has prepared shuttle buses and improved Buri Ram Bus Terminal to accommodate visitors, he said.

Shuttle buses will depart from Buri Ram Airport to Chang Arena Stadium, from Buri Ram Railway Station to Chang Arena Stadium, from Buri Ram Bus Terminal to Chang International Circuit, and from Buri Ram Provincial Administrative Organisation to Chang International Circuit, he said.

Mr Saksayam said the Department of Airports has beefed up security and arranged extra flights and waiting areas for passengers, while the State Railway of Thailand will lay on extra train carriages and implement a ticket reservation application and QR code payment service.

He also instructed the Department of Land Transport to finish 13 construction projects, including 890 kilometres of new highways to accommodate the amount of traffic expected over the next five years.

Mr Saksayam also said he will submit three key infrastructure proposals to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on during his visit.

"Dual carriageways will facilitate locals and reduce accidents. Moreover, we are going to construct a second passenger building at Buri Ram Airport as well as extend the runway for large aircraft under a 750-million-baht -budget," he said.