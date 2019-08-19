Shuttlers braced for battles in Basel

Kantaphon Wangcharoen plays Mark Caljouw in his first round match. (AP photo)

Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol, Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Kantaphon Wangcharoen and Khosit Phetpradab are all in action on the first day of the BWF World Championships in Basel, Switzerland, today.

World No.20 Nitchaon plays the 69th-ranked Crystal Pan of the United States and could meet compatriot and 2013 champion Ratchanok Intanon in the women's singles second round. Busanan, ranked 19th, takes on No.47 Chloe Birch of England in her opener.

World No.6 Ratchanok, who is seeded seventh in Basel, has received a first round bye.

The Thai star became the youngest ever singles world champion when she stunned the then world No.1 and Olympic gold medallist Li Xuerui of China to win the 2013 championships in Guangzhou at the age of 18.

World No.15 and 12th seed Kantaphon plays Dutchman Mark Caljouw while Khosit, ranked 29th, faces Daren Liew of Malaysia.

In the women's doubles event, the 22nd-ranked Puttita Supajirakul and Sapsiree Taerattanachai play Yulfira Barkah and Jauza Fadhila Sugiarto of Indonesia, while men's doubles pair Bodin Isara and Maneepong Jongjit open their campaign against Alexander Dunn and Adam Hall of Scotland.

Among other notable match-ups on the first day of the championship, reigning men's champion and top seed Kento Momota of Japan will begin his title defence against Pham Cao Cuong of Vietnam.

Second seed Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan plays Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark while third seed and Rio Olympics gold medallist Chen Long of China takes on Vladimir Malkov of Russia.

Chou won the Thailand Open in Bangkok earlier this month.

Two of Indonesia's biggest hopes in the men's singles, Jonatan Christie and Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, will also be in action today.

Fourth seed Christie faces Rajiv Ouseph of England while sixth seed Ginting plays Georges Paul of Mauritius.

Danish fifth seed Anders Antonsen plays Kevin Cordon of Guatemala, Indian seventh seed Srikanth Kidambi faces Nhat Nguyen of Ireland and eighth seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan meets Kalle Koljonen of Finland in their opening matches.

Five-time world champion and two-time Olympic winner Lin Dan, who is seeded 11th this week, takes on Vietnam's Nguyen Tien Minh in his first round match.