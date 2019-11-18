War Elephants 'targeting 3 points'

Thailand players train in Hanoi ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifier against Vietnam on Tuesday.

Thailand coach Akira Nishino has vowed to go full steam ahead for a win in the key 2022 World Cup Group G clash with hosts Vietnam on Tuesday but expects a fierce battle in the midfield.

The War Elephants were shocked 2-1 by Malaysia in their fourth group game on Thursday and are desperate for three points to get their bid for places in Asia's final round of qualifiers for Qatar 2022 and the 2023 Asian Cup back on track.

The eight group winners and four best runners-up advance to the continent's 12-team final qualifying stage.

Vietnam, following their Thursday's 1-0 victory over the seeded United Arab Emirates, have taken over sole possession of the top spot in the group with 10 points, three more than the Thais.

Thailand and Vietnam met earlier in September at Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit where the game ended in a lacklustre goalless draw.

Nishino on Sunday told media at a training session that his men were "looking forward to playing against Vietnam.

"We are definitely targeting three points -- we need to win this match to revive our campaign for a place in the next stage of the Asian qualifiers.

"I am not sure what effect the cold weather in Hanoi will have on the team, but the players will definitely find the turf here more familiar than the one in Kuala Lumpur.

"At this stage, I can't say that we are 100 percent ready for the match because we arrived here only yesterday [Saturday].

"But the good thing is that none of the players have any injury that would force us to change our tactics or the planned starting line-up for the game.

"Moreover, I don't think the players are overly depressed by our loss to Malaysia."

The 64-year-old Japanese revealed that he was toying with the idea of making some changes to the team that lost in Malaysia.

"I am considering making some changes to starting line-up. I need to take a look at the game against Malaysia again before I make up my mind."

Nishino also disclosed that the War Elephants had sent their assistant coach Issara Sritaro to see Vietnam's game against the UAE.

"The UAE played with 10 men for the entire second half so we can't make any assumptions on the basis of that," he said.

"However, there was an intense tussle between the two sides to dominate the midfield in the first half.

"I think we need to prepare ourselves for another battle in the midfield as that is the area where the game will be won or lost."

Meanwhile, former Thailand coach Kiatisak Senamuang commented on Sunday that Vietnam were a "fearless" squad now.

However, he added that Vietnam had been on the up for some time and they could easily fall prey to "over-confidence which will benefit the Thai team".