Tammy back in Thailand Open

Tamarine Tanasugarn, second right, attends Tuesday's press conference presided over by Suwat Liptapanlop, fourth right.

Veteran star Tamarine Tanasugarn will take part in the WTA Thailand Open in February, organisers said on Tuesday.

The tournament, to be held at True Arena Hua Hin from Feb 8-16, offers a total purse of US$250,000 (approximately eight million baht), former deputy prime minister Suwat Liptapanlop told a press conference.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Queen Sirikit Centre for Breast Cancer Foundation, he said.

Tamarine, 42, came out of retirement this year to play at the SEA Games, which start later this month in the Philippines.

Former world No.19 is Thailand's only female tennis player to have reached the top 20 in the world rankings.

World No.41 Zhen Saisai of China will also compete at the Thailand Open.

The organisers will announce other participants later.

Last year, the tournament attracted several big-name stars, including former Wimbledon and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain.

The title was won by Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska, now 19 and is ranked No.22 in the world.

Meanwhile, the International Tennis Federation has moved Pakistan's Davis Cup tie against India to a neutral venue in Kazakhstan.

The best-of-five series between the fierce political rivals will be played in Nur-Sultan from Nov 29-30.

The ITF said "the Davis Cup Committee has voted in favour of the tie being hosted by the ITF on neutral ground.''

Aisam-ul-Haq, Pakistan's top player, expressed his disappointment after India refused to play in Islamabad.

He said he will not play in Kazakhstan.

India last travelled to Pakistan for the Davis Cup in 1964 and went on to win 4-0. Pakistan last visited India in 2006, losing 3-2 in Mumbai. bangkok post/ap