South Korean rider wins dressage individual gold in Pattaya
Sports

published : 4 Dec 2019 at 18:55

South Korean rider Dongheon Nam (centre) won the gold medal in the dressage individual competition in Pattaya on Wednesday.
German-based South Korean rider Dongheon Nam won the coveted gold medal in the dressage individual competition (Intermediate I) at the first FEI Asian Championships Pattaya 2019 with a score of 68.353%.

The South Korean rider edged Pakjira Thongpakdi, who finished in the silver position, by less than half a percentage point. Pakkira scored 68.000%.

Top Indonesian dressage rider Larasati Gading took the bronze medal with a score of 67.529%. The young Chinese star Sarah Rao, rode her stunning horse to take 4th position with a score of 66.000%.

