Torres dies after Chang circuit collision

Amber Garcia Torres, a 16-year-old Filipino motorcyclist, died on Thursday from injuries sustained in a crash at the Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram last Sunday in the Underbone 150cc event.

Torres: Four days in intensive care

According to a statement released by the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM), the young motorcyclist underwent four days of receiving emergency treatment in Buriram Hospital's intensive care unit before being pronounced dead.

The crash occurred during the third lap in Race 2 when Torres collided with another competitor at Turn 7, leaving him face down and unconscious on the track during the season finale of the 2019 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship.

A quick response team rushed to the scene and took the badly injured Torres to the medical centre before he was transferred to the intensive care unit at Buriram Hospital.

Despite the best efforts of the medical staff and those at the hospital, Torres succumbed to his injuries on Dec 5 at 5.37pm, the statement said.

"The FIM Asia President and its Board of Directors, Two Wheels Motor Racing, the National Motorcycle Sports and Safety Association of the Philippines and the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship family convey our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Amber," read the statement.