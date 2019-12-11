'Tired' Thai players allowed long rest ahead of camp

Thailand coach Akira Nishino.

Thailand coach Akira Nishino has allowed the national U23 squad an extended break in the hope of having "a fresher and eager lot" back for training on Dec 26.

The young War Elephants are scheduled to take part in next month's AFC U23 Championship, which the Kingdom will host.

The tournament offers three places at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Thailand, who entered the ongoing 2019 SEA Games as hot favourites to defend their title for the fourth time in a row, suffered an ignominious first-round exit in the Philippines last week.

Nishino said the gruelling fixture at the SEA Games had taken its toll on the players.

"They [players] clearly looked tired and we can't blame them as they had to play many matches in a short time," said the veteran Japanese coach.

"Some of them had also been busy in the domestic competitions and playing for the senior national team [in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers].

"I know that we need a longer encampment period to instil the tactics properly but there is no point in having tired bodies in training.

"The Asian U23 tournament is an important event. I want the players to have not only a good rest but also be mentally ready for training.

"I want a fresher and eager lot in the camp."

The national U23 team players who are scheduled to report for training on Dec 26 will be given a two-day break on the New Year.

Thailand have been placed in Group A with Australia, Bahrain and Iraq.

They will be playing their three first round matches at Bangkok's Rajamangala National Stadium with their first game being against Bahrain on Jan 8.

The War Elephants will next face Australia on Jan 11 before playing their final group game against Iraq three days later.

All first-round matches involving the Thai team will kick off at 8.15pm.