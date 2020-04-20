Chiangmai planning to sign Sarawut

Sarawut Masuk

Former Thailand national team player Sarawut Masuk looks set to get another chance to resurrect his career.

Thai League 2 side Chiangmai United on Sunday confirmed that they were interested in signing the forward.

Sarawut had recently gone missing for a month after facing "a lot of personal and financial problems" and later sought help from the Football Association of Thailand (FAT).

His disappearance compelled his club Nong­bua Pitchaya, who are also in Thai League 2, to terminate his contract.

Chiangmai United chairman Chuchai Lertpongadisorn confirmed that his team were "interested" in Sarawut.

"This is because he is still a good player. He has lots of experience and should be able to help out the team a great deal.

"I have had a talk with our staff coaches already and they will be happy to have Sarawut in the team.

"But it would all depend on his fitness and mental state as we are not sure if he is ready to restart his career. We have not yet invited him for a talk, but we will do that soon."

The 29-year-old forward has admitted that he has debts and that he and his wife have divorced.

Sarawut was once one of Thailand's brightest young stars, who shot to prominence after scoring the winner in Thailand's victory against Indonesia in the 2013 SEA Games final.