Buriram's Balkan trio to land by jet

Taweesilp Visanuyothin of the CCSA.

Three new players of Thai League 1 side Buriram United will arrive in Bangkok on a private jet on Sunday, the government said on Friday.

"Three footballers of Buriram United will enter the country on a private jet," said Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

"They are one Croat and two Serbs and will arrive at Don Mueang airport on July 19."

He was responding to a question during the CCSA's daily press conference at Government House.

The players will arrive in Thailand amid fears of a second wave of Covid-19 after a coronavirus-infected soldier from Egypt broke self-quarantine rules to go to a mall during a stopover in Rayong recently.

Taweesilp said the trio will undergo coronavirus tests at Don Mueang.

If they test negative, they will travel to Buri Ram and enter state quarantine for 14 days, he said.

Their arrival has received approval from the country's authorities, Dr Taweesilp added.

It has been confirmed that two of the trio are defenders Marko Scepovic of Serbia and Renato Kelic of Croatia.

Six-time Thai League 1 champions Buriram are making a wholesale change to their rearguard and have parted ways with Andres Tunez, Jung Jae-Yong, Ricardo Bueno and Bernardo Cuesta.

Buriram had a slow start to the season and were 11th with only four points from four games when the 2020 campaign was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The season is scheduled to resume in September.