Mongkol off to Trat, vows to help team

Trat striker Mongkol Tossakrai.

Thailand forward Mongkol Tossakrai has joined Trat from fellow Thai League 1 side Sukhothai.

The 33-year-old star will wear the No.23 jersey for his new team, the eastern club said.

Trat chairman Wichien Supcharoen said: "It is a good deal for our team because Mongkol is an experienced player. We are confident that he will make our team stronger.

"Our goal is to survive in the top flight and make our fans happy."

Mongkol vowed to help lift the standard of the team.

"I will try to help the team improve. I am ready to play and will do my best to help the team meet their target," he said.

Mongkol has played for several clubs including Chiang Rai United, SCG Muang Thong United and Police Tero.

He has scored 10 goals in 41 games for the national side and was part of the teams that won the Suzuki Cup (Southeast Asian championship) in 2014 and 2016.

Trat were last without a single point from four games when the season was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

True Bangkok United and Ratchaburi are joint leaders with perfect results.

The campaign will resume on Sept 12 and end in May next year.

VAR to make ACL debut

VAR will make its debut in AFC Champions League next month as the competition gears up to restart following a six-month coronavirus hiatus, the Asian Football Confederation said in a statement.

The technology will be used from the quarter-final stage of this year's edition, it said.

The AFC said the decision showed its "commitment to ensure Asian refereeing continues to set new benchmarks".

Chiang Rai United are in the only team from Thailand in the group stage of Asia's premier club competition this season.

VAR was used in Asian football for the first time in the quarter-finals of the 2019 Asian Cup. bangkok post/afp