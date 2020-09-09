Thailand football coach Nishino happy to be back

Thailand coach Akira Nishino.

Thailand coach Akira Nishino says he is happy to be back in the country and will look for new players for the national side.

The Japanese began work on Tuesday after completing compulsory 14-day quarantine following his arrival from his home country.

He had a meeting with his assistants -- Totchtawan Sripan, Issara Sritaro, Anurak Srikerd, Amarin Yaodum and Shiraki Yohe.

"I am very happy to be back in Thailand," said the 65-year-old coach.

He said he would try to give suitable jobs to his assistants since there are no matches for the War Elephants in the near future.

Thailand's World Cup qualifiers and the Suzuki Cup (Southeast Asian championship), which were scheduled for this year, have been postponed to new dates yet to be determined.

However, he said he had assigned his assistants to find new players for the national team.

"They will go and watch league games," he said.

The domestic league season will resume this weekend after it was suspended in March.

Nishino said he planned to call up players for training camps in two periods -- Oct 7-12 and Nov 11-16.

Meanwhile, Supasin Leelarit has resigned as vice-president of the Football Association of Thailand to focus on his job at Thai League 1 club BG Pathum United and also look after his businesses.

BG Pathum were joint third with Port in Thai League 1 after four games when the season was suspended.

The duo have 10 points, two behind True Bangkok United and Ratchaburi.